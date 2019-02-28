First Lady Melania Trump was in the Seattle area Monday as part of her "Be Best" initiative, promoting online safety for children.

Mrs. Trump flew into Boeing Field Monday afternoon before an entourage took the first lady to the sprawling Microsoft headquarters in Redmond.

A Microsoft Corp. employee showed Melania Trump how he uses technology to limit his teenagers' screen time and control the websites they can access and who can see what they're doing online.

The first lady was in Redmond, Washington, on Monday to get a briefing on programs and apps designed to teach kids how to stay safe online and about technology to help children with disabilities.

It was the second stop on her three-state overnight trip to spotlight the themes of her "Be Best" campaign: child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

Mrs. Trump also watched a demonstration of a Microsoft Xbox adaptive controller shown to her by an employee with limited mobility as a result of a stroke and subsequent car crash.

"Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges," the First Lady said in a statement. "Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provided children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world."