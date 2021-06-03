First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Washington state for visits to JBLM, Whidbey Island

Dr. Biden is visiting military families in Washington this week.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in western Washington Monday afternoon to kick off a four-day West Coast tour of military facilities.

Dr. Biden will visit two military bases on Tuesday and Wednesday: Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. On Thursday, she heads to California.

The first lady will speak with military families about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later this year, Biden plans to relaunch Joining Forces, which was an initiative founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to the website, Joining Forces is "a nationwide initiative calling all Americans to rally around service members, veterans, and their families and support them through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. Joining Forces works hand in hand with the public and private sector to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed throughout their lives."

After her western Washington visit, Dr. Biden will travel to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California on Wednesday.