'She definitely paved the way': Female judges and lawyers across Oregon reflect on RBG
Five women working in law across Oregon discuss Justice Ginsburg’s passing, her work and work ethic, and how she paved the way for them in their careers and lives.
One week after her death at the age of 87, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first woman in history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday.
Her work as an attorney and on the bench paved the way for women to attend public college, work while pregnant and have credit cards and mortgages.
She fought for LGBTQ rights and against voter suppression.
Regardless of how one feels about her opinions on the most controversial issues of our time, there’s no denying her work had lasting impacts.
This week, as part of our coverage of her passing, KGW talked to five women working in law across the state of Oregon. They spoke about how they learned of Justice Ginsburg’s passing, their take on her work and work ethic and how she paved the way for them to have the jobs and lives they do.
Here’s what they had to say.
Chapter one: Learning she had died
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters:
“The smoke had been here [Friday], and it was the first day that it was clearing and feeling like maybe we were going to get clear.
"And I came home from Salem and I was going to go on a run for the first time in what felt like a long time. And then I heard pinging on my phone, and then more pinging and more pinging. You know, all it had to say was ‘RBG’. And then the sky started to cry, and then I started to cry. It was very hard.”
Marisha Childs, managing attorney, Clackamas Women’s Services
“It's wild because oftentimes you feel like, ‘I don't think life could get any worse’ right? Like, this can't possibly become any worse.'
"And I was in the kitchen making dinner. Kiddos were in the living room, and my oldest Aton said, ‘Mom, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.’ And I was like, I mean, you felt like pieces were starting to fall around you, you know? Like you feel like, 'I can see what's happening. I see what's happening next. And this is horrible.'
"This is, of course one of these things we know is coming, right? But it's still nonetheless incredibly shocking. And you just feel like, 'This is so devastating. I'm so devastated.' It just took me a while to kind of wrap my head around that, her passing. Clearly, I still haven't wrapped my head around it. It's a lot to take in.”
Chapter two: Paving the way
Attorney Kalia Walker, Tonkon Torp, LLP
“She definitely paved the way for women lawyers to not only exist but to have, I think, the rights that we can experience in the workplace, like when you think about gender equality and things like that.
"But one of the things that I admire most about her is just the fact that she persisted and was present and able to be a judge who eventually became a Supreme Court Justice.
"She had so many obstacles and challenges in her path. I mean, graduating top of her class in law school and not even having a job offer when she came out because she was in part a woman and a mother. And the fact that she didn't let that deter her is extremely inspiring to me.
"You know, as one of, frankly, few African American women attorneys in Portland, having an example like that, someone who persevered despite the obstacles in front of them to blaze trails for the women coming after them … I look up to her immensely for providing that kind of example.”
Deschutes County Judge Alycia Sykora
“I think it is very likely that each of us, all of us, underappreciate what she has done to pave the way for us today.
"There are intellectual women, there are kind women, and there are generous women, and there are tenacious women. She was all of that and more.
"One could neglect to appreciate her intellect because of her kindness and generosity. And her tenacity also pulled her through. And I think one reason why many of us take her passing so hard is because she was a model of the advice her mother apparently gave to her, and that is: always be independent, always be a lady. And that would be similar to be a gentlemen.
"One need not be combative and bitter to be a success. In fact, you may have success, even if you let the little slide to go for the greater good. And it's hard to do, but she did it. And for that reason, she's a model for us.”
Marisha Childs, managing attorney, Clackamas Women’s Services
“It's a little bit more complex, I think for women of color. I mean we all have, everybody has complex feelings around how about other people … When I was out of law school, it was when you start reading opinions and feeling like this is wild, the garbage that, the arguments that come forward, but you at least feel like there is somebody who is the voice of reason that can really kind of distill the complexities and the nuances to arguments and really kind of break it down to like, ‘This is really what is going on, and this is what you are not discussing.’ … I just found her, her strength, her perseverance, really trying to support women, although it was kind of complex there too, right? Like it's, the support was really felt like it was for white middle class women. But if at the time that's all we have, that's what we have. And she was the only person that, you know, we had to look up to right? There was no Michelle Obama on the Supreme Court. You know what I mean? Like, so it just feels like this was so monumental.”
Chapter three: Being in the room with her
Professor Laura Appleman, Willamette University College of Law Associate Dean of Faculty:
“It was a great honor to introduce her [in 2008] to the Willamette [University] community and, you know, Salem at large. And I also had got to spend some time with her. She was here for a weekend, for a conference on executive power, but the most meaningful interaction I had with her was about 20 minutes, one-on-one that we had before we went on stage.
"So, she was in her academic regalia, I was in mine, and it was our time to talk. And as the impressive, amazing woman that she was, she had taken the time to read my current scholarship on constitutional sentencing, you know in her free time … and then proceeded to ask me about it and quiz me about it. And then we had a discussion about that, and I was a little terrified, but also of course, amazed that someone with her schedule would take the time to read, at that point, a junior scholar’s work and engage in a substantive discussion about it.
"And I think that was really emblematic of how she was. She was always interested in the next generation. You know, the younger women, right? How are they going to carry on the fight?”
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters:
"I appeared in the Supreme Court on a case that she was one of the judges on. And so having a woman on the bench, hearing that case was very important.
"It was a case out of Oregon, where Casey Martin was a golf, is a golfer. And he's a golf coach now, but he was a golfer who … needed a cart to ride on the golf course because he had a disability. So it was a disability discrimination case, and Justice Ginsburg didn't write that opinion, but she was on the court at the time.
"So she was going to be on the bench, and she knew that he was where people sit to watch the arguments. So she wanted to see, have a picture in her mind of, ‘Who is this person? I'm going to be deciding a case, and I want to know, who is he?' You know, 'What does he look like?’
"She wanted to see the real person behind the case. And so she couldn't say, you know, ‘Who is Casey Martin here? Please stand up.’ So she sent her clerk out to stand near him so that then she could put the two together and know which was the person who the case involved.”
Chapter four: Her legacy
Deschutes County Judge Alycia Sykora
“When a person has power, the person must be vigilant to use it cautiously, respectfully and likely to the extent possible. And that is because you have that power.
"I think it's James Madison who said, ‘If men were angels, you would not need a government.’ And when we are in a position of authority in government, we must remember to use it judiciously. And she certainly did.
"I think her friendship with her political rival Justice Antonin Scalia, who has also recently passed, serves as a model for us in friendship that transcends ideology. They reportedly spent Thanksgiving together and truly enjoyed each other's company. You may not know that if you just read their opinions.
"I think if we could model her conduct, we would be better off, and we can be better off if we practice that method.”
Attorney Kalia Walker, Tonkon Torp, LLP
“An ability to consider the needs and experiences of people that do not look like you or that do not have similar backgrounds to you. Justice Ginsburg was an advocate for racial justice reform and rights. She was a leader in LGBTQ+ jurisprudence.
"And so even though she didn't necessarily herself fit into certain racial categories or sexual orientation, she was able to understand that justice and the law needed to incorporate the experience and validate the humanity of people, of all backgrounds.
"So that's one. And two, she was just an excellent attorney. She was such a hard worker who took her job really seriously. And I think that that is just something that resonates with me.
"Also, even though she had a family, she prioritized being good at her job, and I think that that is something that we should all make sure that we are doing. It makes everyone's job easier when we're all pitching in and doing our best.”
Professor Laura Appleman, Willamette University College of Law Associate Dean of Faculty:
“I can understand why young people today would feel very discouraged. This is a tough point. 2020 has been a tough year. There’s coronavirus. Certainly there's been tremendous protests in Portland. There’s been a lot of focus on the criminal justice system and its ills.
"And I can understand people feeling very dispossessed and depressed, to which I say: Keep on fighting the fight.
"Take her as your role model. Take her determination and dedication and fierceness because, like her, I look to the youth … They have so much passion to change the world, and I do think that their fight is one that needs to be fought.
"And so if they can think of themselves as a direct line coming from the Notorious RBG to them, I think she would love that.”