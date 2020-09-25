'She definitely paved the way': Female judges and lawyers across Oregon reflect on RBG

Five women working in law across Oregon discuss Justice Ginsburg’s passing, her work and work ethic, and how she paved the way for them in their careers and lives.

This week, as part of our coverage of her passing, KGW talked to five women working in law across the state of Oregon. They spoke about how they learned of Justice Ginsburg’s passing, their take on her work and work ethic and how she paved the way for them to have the jobs and lives they do.

Regardless of how one feels about her opinions on the most controversial issues of our time, there’s no denying her work had lasting impacts.

Her work as an attorney and on the bench paved the way for women to attend public college, work while pregnant and have credit cards and mortgages.

One week after her death at the age of 87, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first woman in history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday.

"This is, of course one of these things we know is coming, right? But it's still nonetheless incredibly shocking. And you just feel like, 'This is so devastating. I'm so devastated.' It just took me a while to kind of wrap my head around that, her passing. Clearly, I still haven't wrapped my head around it. It's a lot to take in.”

"And I was in the kitchen making dinner. Kiddos were in the living room, and my oldest Aton said, ‘Mom, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.’ And I was like, I mean, you felt like pieces were starting to fall around you, you know? Like you feel like, 'I can see what's happening. I see what's happening next. And this is horrible.'

“It's wild because oftentimes you feel like, ‘I don't think life could get any worse’ right? Like, this can't possibly become any worse.'

"And I came home from Salem and I was going to go on a run for the first time in what felt like a long time. And then I heard pinging on my phone, and then more pinging and more pinging. You know, all it had to say was ‘RBG’. And then the sky started to cry, and then I started to cry. It was very hard.”

“The smoke had been here [Friday], and it was the first day that it was clearing and feeling like maybe we were going to get clear.

Chapter two : Paving the way

Attorney Kalia Walker, Tonkon Torp, LLP

“She definitely paved the way for women lawyers to not only exist but to have, I think, the rights that we can experience in the workplace, like when you think about gender equality and things like that.

"But one of the things that I admire most about her is just the fact that she persisted and was present and able to be a judge who eventually became a Supreme Court Justice.

"She had so many obstacles and challenges in her path. I mean, graduating top of her class in law school and not even having a job offer when she came out because she was in part a woman and a mother. And the fact that she didn't let that deter her is extremely inspiring to me.

"You know, as one of, frankly, few African American women attorneys in Portland, having an example like that, someone who persevered despite the obstacles in front of them to blaze trails for the women coming after them … I look up to her immensely for providing that kind of example.”

Deschutes County Judge Alycia Sykora

“I think it is very likely that each of us, all of us, underappreciate what she has done to pave the way for us today.

"There are intellectual women, there are kind women, and there are generous women, and there are tenacious women. She was all of that and more.

"One could neglect to appreciate her intellect because of her kindness and generosity. And her tenacity also pulled her through. And I think one reason why many of us take her passing so hard is because she was a model of the advice her mother apparently gave to her, and that is: always be independent, always be a lady. And that would be similar to be a gentlemen.

"One need not be combative and bitter to be a success. In fact, you may have success, even if you let the little slide to go for the greater good. And it's hard to do, but she did it. And for that reason, she's a model for us.”

Marisha Childs, managing attorney, Clackamas Women’s Services