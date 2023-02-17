Lawmakers hear emotional testimony at Oakley Carlson Act hearing

Oakley Carlson has been missing for more than a year and had just turned five when detectives first opened her missing person's case in December 2021.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Emotional testimony was heard on both sides in a public hearing for the Oakley Carlson Act on Friday.

HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. The bill was heard by the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning.

“We recognize the deep tragedy of Oakley Carlson’s disappearance, and we’re very open to working on improvements to the dependency court process and (Department of Children, Youth and Families) DCYF," said Rep. Tara Senn, D-Mercer Island. "However, HB 1397 is not an implementable or effective solution.”

Friday was the cut-off date for legislative bills to advance out of committee, but since HB 1397 is considered a budget-related bill, it now has a cut-off date of next Friday, Feb. 24.

Detectives now believe Carlson, from Oakville, Washington, was last seen alive in February of 2021. According to detectives, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, Oakley's parents, have not cooperated with the search for their daughter.

The couple was arrested and convicted on charges unrelated to Oakley Carlson’s case.

Prosecutors said high levels of meth were found in the bloodstreams of their other children.

Jamie Jo Hiles, Carlson's former foster mother, spoke strongly in favor of HB 1397.