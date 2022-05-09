Election day for Oregon primary is May 17. Here's where to find a ballot drop box near you

The last day for Oregonians to vote in this year's primary election is Tuesday, May 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday, May 17, is the last day to vote in Oregon's 2022 primary election, and there are plenty of big races this year on the state, county and city level.

The biggest statewide races include the Oregon gubernatorial race, the race for incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden's seat in the U.S. Senate and several races for the U.S. House of Representatives, including the race for Oregon's new sixth congressional district.

In the Portland metro area, there are races for two seats on the Portland City Council — those of commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Dan Ryan — along with races for various county commissioner seats and local ballot measures.

There are dozens of ballot drop box locations within the greater Portland metro area. Ballots must be dropped off or mailed and postmarked by 8 p.m. on May 17.

In prior years, mail-in ballots needed to be received on or before Election Day in order to be counted. But in 2021, Oregon passed a law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted even if they are received up to seven days after Election Day.

Here's where you can find a ballot drop box in Oregon:

Oregon is one of only nine states that has a closed primary, meaning only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary and only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary. The deadline to update voter registration was April 27.