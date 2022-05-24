x
Oregon SOS gives update on Clackamas County ballot debacle

Tens of thousands of ballots in Oregon's third-largest county were printed with blurred barcodes, making them unreadable by vote-counting machines.
Credit: AP
An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Oregon City, Ore. Ballots with blurry barcodes that can't be read by vote-counting machines will delay election results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon's primary. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will give an update Tuesday afternoon on the ballot-printing fiasco in Clackamas County that has delayed results from last week's primary.

Tens of thousands of ballots in Oregon's third-largest county were printed with blurred barcodes, making them unreadable by vote-counting machines — a mistake that wasn't caught until ballots were already being returned in the vote-by-mail state. Elections workers must now hand-transfer the votes from those ballots to new ones that can be read in a painstaking process that also raises the possibility of duplication errors.

Clackamas County Elections Clerk Sherry Hall, who defended her actions at a news conference last week, has come under fire from state lawmakers. State Rep. Janelle Bynum, who represents voters in the county, last week called the situation "unreasonable, and untenable" and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who represents some Clackamas voters in Congress, called Hall's slow reaction "unconscionable."

Last week, Fagan demanded a written plan from Hall detailing how she would get the election results tabulated by June 13, the state deadline to certify results.

It’s not the first time Hall, who is up for reelection in November after holding the job since 2003, has come under fire in her elections role. In 2012, a temporary election worker was sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting she tampered with two ballots. In 2014, Hall was criticized for using the phrase "Democrat Party" — a pejorative used by Republicans to demean Democrats — on a primary ballot instead of Democratic Party.

A county audit conducted last year identified several problems with elections procedures but Hall only implemented two of the four fixes suggested in the audit, Tootie Smith, the county chairwoman, said.

Clackamas County stretches nearly 2,000 square miles from Portland's liberal southern suburbs to rural conservative communities on the flanks of Mount Hood.

VIDEO: Clackamas County clerk at center of ballot mess has history of major issues 

 

