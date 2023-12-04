Washougal school leaders warn of major cuts if replacement levies fail to pass

The Washougal School District is asking voters to reconsider two levies that failed in February. Supporters think they've done a better job getting the word out.

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Washougal School District is asking voters to reconsider a pair of levies that failed to pass in February. Voters will soon take up the issue again, and supporters say this time they've done a better job getting the word out about the importance of having that school funding there for kids in 2024.

It's somewhat unusual for replacement school levies to lose out at the ballot box — after all, they're generally continuing the same funding from levies that were in place before.



"These are not new taxes, these are what our community has been investing in us and in our in the future of our community for 40 years," said Washougal School District Superintendent Mary Templeton.

Templeton said levy funds pay for what the state doesn't. In this case that includes a new roof for Washougal High School, dozens of staff positions and all of the district's extracurricular activities.

The district is warning voters that it faces a 20% loss of revenue if the levies fail again, which would force it to cut 40 teachers and counselors, 44 classified staff such as paraeducators and custodians, five district-level positions and 155 coaches and advisors. The cuts would essentially end all of the district's sports and clubs.



"It's not even in my head that it won't pass, because I can't imagine what it would be like," said Washougal School Board Vice President Angela Hancock.

Hancock said she feels confident that board members and other advocates have done a good job talking and listening to voters since the loss in February, and that the vote outcome will be better this time.

The levies won't cost much more than the earlier versions that they'd replace. For example, a homeowner with a $539,000 house would pay about $2 more per month than under the previous levies — $99 instead of $97 — according to the district.

District leaders have held several "listening tour" events to answer questions and try to get more of the community aware and onboard.



"Our community expects that we're going to have a football team, an arts program, a drama production, a music program, that we have extra counselors and enough nurses and staff to support each of our children, and our levies are what supports each of those things," Templeton said.

Washougal parent Megan Davis said she was upset when the replacement levies failed in February. She said she wants what's best for her two young children as they go through school in Washougal.

"Yeah, it did frustrate me, I want everyone to support our schools," she said.

As for her two young children, Davis said, "I just want everything for them, I want the world for them. I want them to be able to participate in sports and any extra curriculars that they're drawn to that will grow them into being better community members."

But the levies don't enjoy universal support.

