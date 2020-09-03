OLYMPIA, Wash. — Watch special coverage of Washington's presidential primary on KING 5:

For the first time, Washington's presidential primary is on March 10, moved up from May. Washington state will be one of six states voting. The other states are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and North Dakota.

KING 5 will broadcast special coverage of the primary election Tuesday with KING 5 Chief Reporter Chris Daniels and KING 5 News Political Analysts Ron Sims, former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Scott McClellan, a former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush.

Thirteen Democrats were still in the race when ballots were mailed: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

Of those, Biden, Gabbard, and Sanders are the only three remaining.

President Donald Trump is the sole Republican on the ballot.

State Democrats are expected to make a decision in early April on which method they'll use to allocate delegates in 2020.

In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574, according to an Associated Press allocation. On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs and 89 of those delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.

Here are how many delegates are at stake Tuesday and when to expect the polls to close. Projected winners called by the Associated Press:

Michigan

Projected winner: Joe Biden

125 delegates

Washington state

89 delegates

Washington is a vote-by-mail state. Ballots must be postmarked on election day or dropped off at designated boxes by 8 p.m. PDT.

Missouri

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

68 delegates

Mississippi

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

36 delegates

Idaho

20 delegates

Polls close at 10 p.m. EDT / 8 p.m. MDT for Southern Idaho; 11 p.m. EDT / 8 p.m. PDT for Northern Idaho

North Dakota

14 delegates

Polls close: Varies by county, but must close no later than 9 p.m. Since the state is split between the Mountain and Central time zones, that means 11 p.m. EDT at the latest.

This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots will also be accepted.

