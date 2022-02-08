Sen. Steve Hobbs leading in race for Washington Secretary of State

Sen. Steve Hobbs is attempting to hang on to the office for the remaining two years of former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s four-year term.

Sen. Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, is leading in the primary race for Washington Secretary of State with 41% of the vote after the initial round of ballots was counted Tuesday night.

Current Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who is running nonpartisan, trailed Hobbs with 12.9% of the vote. Republican challenger Bob Hagglund is close behind with 12.4%.

KING 5 political analyst and former Washington Governor Gary Locke said the secretary of state seat is a position the Democratic party has long wanted. The seat was previously held by Republican candidates for decades.

"It shows, how many times in Washington people oftentimes really vote by the strength of the candidate and not necessarily by the party," Locke said. "Nonetheless this would be a great opportunity to extend the Democratic reach to more statewide offices and we got two good candidates quite frankly."

The election could be historic if Anderson secures the nomination because she's running nonpartisan, KING 5 political analyst and former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna said.

"We get to see whether voters can be persuaded to vote for someone who refuses to run as a partisan for this office, or really any office, because I don't think we've seen a nonpartisan win," McKenna said. "(Anderson) is clearly benefitting from the fact that the large number of Republican candidates for secretary of state split the vote up."

Democrats regained hold of Washington’s secretary of state office for the first time in more than five decades when Hobbs was sworn into the position last November, following an appointment by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the seat.

Hobbs is attempting to hang on to the office for the remaining two years of former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s four-year term.

Wyman was the fifth consecutive GOP secretary of state in Washington dating back to 1965, but left for a key election security job in the Biden administration.

In addition to being the state’s chief elections officer, the secretary of state also serves as chief corporations officer and supervisor of the state archives and state library.

Hobbs raised more than $400,000, followed by Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who raised nearly $170,000. Also in the race is former Sen. Mark Miloscia, Tamborine Borrelli, and Keith Wagoner.

Anderson, who has been Pierce County auditor for the past 12 years, noted that she’s led Pierce County’s elections team through three presidential elections and has managed hundreds of elections.

Miloscia said that he wants more audits of the system, saying that "the voters have lost confidence in what we’re doing.”