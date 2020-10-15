Why do you vote? | Voters in downtown Portland answer the question

"I vote because it is an amazing opportunity to go out and make a change within our community."

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's a simple question to ask, but is it easy to answer?

Think about how you would answer the question, "Why Do You Vote?"

In downtown Portland, some voters responded with very short answers:

I vote because I have the right to.

It's my right as a citizen in the U.S.

Other answers were a little more in-depth.

I vote because it is an amazing opportunity to go out and make a change within our community. We get to advocate for the things that we want to see and it's an opportunity to get your voice out there and get heard.

I vote because it's what my ancestors fought for and I just don't want it to go to waste. They put their lives on the line for this. I just think it's my duty to carry it on.

It's the only way we have a say and it's our responsibility as citizens to do what we can do to make it better if we don't like what we've got. So that's why I vote

So, why do you vote? Join the conversation right here!