May 2022 Voter Guide: Portland Metro Races
A breakdown of the city, county and Metro races on the ballot in Portland in May.
Here's a look at all the Portland-area races and ballot measures that will appear on the May 2022 primary ballot.
To register to vote or to check the status of your registration, you can use the Oregon My Vote system.
The information here comes from the official Voters' Pamphlets from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. Portland-area voters should receive a paper copy of their county's pamphlet in the mail, including information about statewide races.
Portland:
There are two city council seats on the May ballot in Portland, along with the position of city auditor.
The two city council seats are Commissioner Position 2, which is currently held by Dan Ryan, and Commissioner Position 3, which is currently held by Jo Ann Hardesty. Both are seeking reelection. Current Portland auditor Mary Hull Caballero is not seeking reelection.
All of the races are nonpartisan, which means a candidate can win outright if they receive at least 50% of the vote. If none of them hit that mark, then the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.
For a full breakdown of all the city council candidates, check out KGW's guide to the city council race.
Portland Auditor Candidates
Multnomah County:
Multnomah County has two commission positions on the ballot: Chair of the Board of County Commissioners and Position 2 on the Board of County Commissioners.
The offices of County Auditor and County Sheriff are also on the ballot.
County Commission Chair
County Commissioner, Position 2
- Derry Jackson
- Susheela Jayapal
- Elizabeth Taylor
County Auditor
County Sheriff
Washington County:
Washington County has three County Commission seats on the ballot, as well as the positions of County Auditor and Justice of the Peace, one countywide ballot measure and one ballot measure that applies to the unincorporated parts of the county.
County Commissioner, At-Large
- Kathryn Harrington (incumbent)
- Beach Pace
County Commissioner, District 2
- Pam Treece (incumbent)
- Don Frazier
County Commissioner, District 4
- Jerry Willey (incumbent)
County Auditor
- John Hutzler (incumbent)
- Kristine Adams-Wannberg
Justice of the Peace
- Dan Cross (incumbent)
Measure 34-314
This is a countywide measure that would overturn Ordinance 878, which was enacted by the County Commission last November. The ordinance was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, but was put on hold after petitioners gathered enough signatures to put Measure 34-314 on the ballot.
Ordinance 878 would prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including synthetic nicotine products like vape pens, to people under 21.
It would also ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, the sale of tobacco products from self-serve vending systems or mobile kiosks and the use of coupons or price promotions for tobacco products.
If Measure 34-314 passes, it will undo Ordinance 878 and prevent it from going into effect.
Measure 34-310
This measure applies to the Washington County Patrol District, which provides enhanced police services for parts of the county that are urban but not part of a city, such as Aloha, Cedar Mill and Metzger.
The district services are partially funded by an existing local levy that is set to expire in 2023. If Measure 34-310 passes, it will create a new five-year levy to replace the expiring one. The new levy would be fixed at 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, an increase of 15 cents over the current rate.
Clackamas County:
Clackamas County has two County Commission seats on the ballot, as well as the County Assessor.
The County Clerk and County Treasurer positions are also up for election this year, but fewer than three candidates filed for each race, which in accordance with county policy means all the candidates who did file will skip the primary and appear on the November ballot.
County Commissioner, Position 2
County Commissioner, Position 5
County Assessor
- Bronson Rueda
Metro:
There are six Metro races on the primary ballot: Metro Council President, four Metro Council seats and Metro Auditor.
The Metro Council President — and the Metro Auditor — are elected at-large and will appear on all Metro voters' ballots. The other council positions are elected by voters within geographic districts.
You can find out which Metro district you live in by entering your address here.
Metro Council President
- Gregory Horner
- Lynn Peterson (incumbent)
- Alisa Pyszka
- Gary Lyndon Dye
Metro Councilor, District 1
Metro Councilor, District 2
- Christine Lewis (incumbent)
- Mei Wong
Metro Councilor, District 4
- James Ball
- Juan Gonzalez (incumbent)
Metro Councilor, District 6
- Duncan Hwang (incumbent)
- Terri Preeg Riggsby
Metro Auditor
- Brian Evans (incumbent)