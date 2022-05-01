May 2022 Voter Guide: Portland Metro Races

A breakdown of the city, county and Metro races on the ballot in Portland in May.

For information on the race for Oregon governor and other statewide races and ballot measures, check out KGW's statewide voter guide .

The information here comes from the official Voters' Pamphlets from Multnomah , Washington and Clackamas counties. Portland-area voters should receive a paper copy of their county's pamphlet in the mail, including information about statewide races.

To register to vote or to check the status of your registration, you can use the Oregon My Vote system .

You can find other voter guides and up-to-date coverage of the current election at KGW's main Elections page , or by visiting the Oregon Secretary of State's Office website .

Here's a look at all the Portland-area races and ballot measures that will appear on the May 2022 primary ballot.

For a full breakdown of all the city council candidates, check out KGW's guide to the city council race .

All of the races are nonpartisan, which means a candidate can win outright if they receive at least 50% of the vote. If none of them hit that mark, then the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.

The two city council seats are Commissioner Position 2, which is currently held by Dan Ryan, and Commissioner Position 3, which is currently held by Jo Ann Hardesty. Both are seeking reelection. Current Portland auditor Mary Hull Caballero is not seeking reelection.

There are two city council seats on the May ballot in Portland, along with the position of city auditor.

The offices of County Auditor and County Sheriff are also on the ballot.

Multnomah County has two commission positions on the ballot: Chair of the Board of County Commissioners and Position 2 on the Board of County Commissioners.

Washington County :

Washington County has three County Commission seats on the ballot, as well as the positions of County Auditor and Justice of the Peace, one countywide ballot measure and one ballot measure that applies to the unincorporated parts of the county.

County Commissioner, At-Large

County Commissioner, District 2

County Commissioner, District 4

County Auditor

Justice of the Peace

Dan Cross (incumbent)

Measure 34-314

This is a countywide measure that would overturn Ordinance 878, which was enacted by the County Commission last November. The ordinance was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, but was put on hold after petitioners gathered enough signatures to put Measure 34-314 on the ballot.

Ordinance 878 would prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including synthetic nicotine products like vape pens, to people under 21.

It would also ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, the sale of tobacco products from self-serve vending systems or mobile kiosks and the use of coupons or price promotions for tobacco products.

If Measure 34-314 passes, it will undo Ordinance 878 and prevent it from going into effect.

Measure 34-310

This measure applies to the Washington County Patrol District, which provides enhanced police services for parts of the county that are urban but not part of a city, such as Aloha, Cedar Mill and Metzger.