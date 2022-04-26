May 2022 Voter Guide: Oregon Statewide Races
A breakdown of the federal and statewide races on the ballot in Oregon in May.
Here's a look at all the statewide races and ballot measures that will appear on the May 2022 primary ballot in Oregon.
Oregon Governor:
Term limits prevent Gov. Kate Brown from running again this year, and the open race has drawn a large roster of candidates from both major political parties, along with some third party and unaffiliated candidates.
Oregon has a closed primary system, which means voters registered with a political party will only see candidates from that party listed on their ballots for the May primary. The winners of each party's primary will face off on the General Election ballot in November.
For a full rundown of all of Oregon's 2022 candidates for governor, check out KGW's guide to the governor's race.
U.S. Senator:
One of Oregon's two U.S. Senate seats will appear on the ballot this year: the seat currently held by Sen. Ron Wyden. Oregon's other U.S. Senator, Jeff Merkley, was reelected in 2020, so his seat won't be on the ballot again until 2026.
Like the race for governor, the Senate race is a closed primary, with the winners from each party facing off on the General Election ballot in November.
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Ron Wyden (incumbent)
- William Barlow III
- Brent Thompson
Republican Primary Candidates
U.S. Representative:
All of Oregon's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are on the ballot this year, including the newly created 6th Congressional District, which was added based on the state's population growth after the 2020 U.S. Census.
The U.S. House races are also closed primaries, with the winners from each party advancing to the General Election ballot in November.
Oregon's incumbent U.S. Representatives are all running for reelection except Rep. Peter DeFazio, who announced his planned retirement late last year, setting up an open race for his 4th District seat.
1st District
Democratic Primary Candidates
Republican Primary Candidates
2nd District
Democratic Primary Candidates
Republican Primary Candidates
- Cliff Bentz (incumbent)
- Mark Cavener
- Katherine Gallant
3rd District
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Earl Blumenauer (incumbent)
- Jonathan Polhemus
Republican Primary Candidates
4th District
Democratic Primary Candidates
Republican Primary Candidates
5th District
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Kurt Schrader (incumbent)
- Jamie McLeod-Skinner
Republican Primary Candidates
6th District
Democratic Primary Candidates
Republican Primary Candidates
Oregon Labor Commissioner:
The Oregon Labor Commissioner is an elected official who oversees the state's Bureau of Labor and Industries. Incumbent Val Hoyle is not seeking a second term.
Because it is a nonpartisan position, all of the candidates will appear on every Oregon voter's May ballot, and a candidate can win outright if they receive more than 50% of the vote. If none of them hit that mark, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.
Labor Commissioner Candidates
Oregon Courts:
There are four statewide Oregon court races on the May ballot: Position 6 on the Oregon Supreme Court and Positions 3, 5 and 8 on the Oregon Court of Appeals.
Because they are nonpartisan positions, all of the candidates from each judicial race will appear on every Oregon voter's May ballot, and a candidate can win outright if they receive more than 50% of the vote. If none of them hit that mark, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.
Oregon Supreme Court, Position 6
- Roger DeHoog (incumbent, unopposed)
Oregon Court of Appeals, Position 3
- Darleen Ortega (incumbent)
- Vance Day
Oregon Court of Appeals, Position 5
- Scott Shorr (incumbent, unopposed)
Oregon Court of Appeals, Position 8
- Ramón Pagán (incumbent, unopposed)