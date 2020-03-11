Vancouver police increase patrols around ballot boxes, prepare for possible post-election unrest

Police and city leaders urged residents to avoid violence and destruction if they choose to exercise their First Amendment rights after the election.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police will continue to conduct enhanced patrols around authorized ballot boxes in Vancouver on Election Day and are preparing for possible post-election unrest in the city.

Anyone who experiences voter intimidation or witnesses ballot box tampering should report it by calling 3-1-1.

City and law enforcement officials urged residents to respect each other's right to vote and asked people to avoid violence and destruction if they choose to exercise their First Amendment rights after the election.

"This is a city and community where we respect and listen to one another and support our country’s democratic values and the sanctity of the voting box," said Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. "I encourage everyone to care for our entire community and show kindness and respect to one another regardless of differing views."

Vancouver police will work with Vancouver fire departments to monitor potential post-election unrest and will coordinate with partners in the region if a response is necessary.

Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain said the plan is to allow people to exercise their First Amendment rights while keeping people and property safe in Vancouver. He said destruction and violence is unacceptable.

"If you choose to exercise your constitutional rights to assemble in public during this period of time, please do so in a safe and peaceful manner," McElvain said. "Destruction and violence is not acceptable and serves no good purpose in a place we all call home."

There have been protests in Vancouver since Clark County deputies shot and killed 21-year-old Kevin Peterson Jr. on Oct. 29. The tension escalated over the weekend when far-right groups showed up to counter-protest.

Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes asked that people express themselves through peaceful, non-violent means.