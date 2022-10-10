How you can ask the candidates for Oregon governor a question during the KGW/Oregonian debate

KGW and The Oregonian will host the final debate in the race for Oregon governor on Oct. 19. You can submit video questions for the candidates now.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians will have a chance to submit questions for the final debate of the campaign in the race for Oregon's next governor.

KGW and The Oregonian are co-hosting the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 19 between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson.

In addition to questions asked by our moderators, the candidates will also take video questions submitted by Oregonians. You can submit your own question up until Friday, Oct. 14.

To submit a question, please follow these steps:

Record your question on your phone. Hold the phone horizontally and ensure you're in a quiet and well-lit place. It's important we’re able to clearly hear the question.

Keep your question to 20 seconds or less.

You can ask a question of a specific candidate or pose the question to the entire field.

Email your question to debate@kgw.com. (You can use a free program like WeTransfer if the file is too large to email.)

Include your name, where you live and contact information so we can reach you with any follow-up questions.