How you can ask the candidates for Oregon governor a question during the KGW/Oregonian debate

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians will have a chance to submit questions for the final debate of the campaign in the race for Oregon's next governor.
KGW and The Oregonian are co-hosting the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 19 between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson.
In addition to questions asked by our moderators, the candidates will also take video questions submitted by Oregonians. You can submit your own question up until Friday, Oct. 14.
To submit a question, please follow these steps:
- Record your question on your phone. Hold the phone horizontally and ensure you're in a quiet and well-lit place. It's important we’re able to clearly hear the question.
- Keep your question to 20 seconds or less.
- You can ask a question of a specific candidate or pose the question to the entire field.
- Email your question to debate@kgw.com. (You can use a free program like WeTransfer if the file is too large to email.)
- Include your name, where you live and contact information so we can reach you with any follow-up questions.
Recent polls shows this to be a very competitive race, with Drazan leading Kotek slightly but still within the margin of error. An average of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight shows Johnson about 14 percentage points behind Drazan, although Johnson still has a considerable amount of cash available to spend in the final weeks of the campaign.
The KGW/Oregonian debate will be broadcast live just as ballots start to arrive in mailboxes across the state. You can watch the debate live on KGW from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 19. You can also stream the debate on KGW.com, the KGW News YouTube Page, the KGW News app or on KGW+ on Roku and Fire TV.
