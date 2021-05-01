Special election results for Portland school board races, levy to support Oregon Historical Society

Portland's school board race makes history after two Black candidates win seat; voters extend a 5-year levy to support the Oregon Historical Society.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The results are coming in for Tuesday's special election, which include the Portland school board races and a measure to extend a levy to support the Oregon Historical Society.

According to partial results, Herman Green won the race for Zone 4 of the Portland School District with 73% of the vote; Gary Hollands won Zone 5 with 83% and Julia Brim-Edwards, the only incumbent, won Zone 6 with 80% of the vote, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports.

The winners will take their seats in July.

With Green and Hollands' wins, there will be three Black members on the school board for the first time in its history, the newspaper said. Michelle DePass, a Black woman who was elected in 2019, is currently the only person of color on the board.

In Multnomah County, 76% of voters approved a ballot measure to renew a five-year levy that supports the Oregon Historical Society museum, library and educational programs, partial results show.

The levy will cost residents 5 cents per $1,000 assessed property value, meaning a home assessed at $200,000 pays $10 a year.

An independent citizen oversight committee will review spending of the funds to ensure they're used as approved by voters. Audits will also be conducted annually and will be made public.

"Tonight, voters overwhelmingly showed their support for preserving and sharing Oregon’s history," said Kerry Tymchuck, executive director for the Oregon Historical Society.

"Without increasing taxes, this 5-year levy renews support for the Oregon Historical Society's museum, library, and educational programs, provides free admission to school groups and Multnomah County residents, and gives direct funding to East Multnomah County’s four local historical societies.

"The Oregon Historical Society preserves our state’s history and makes it accessible to everyone in ways that advance knowledge and inspire curiosity about the people, places, and events that have shaped our home. Oregon’s rich history cannot be contained within a single story or point of view; re-examination and interpretation are necessary as shifts occur within our society and our understanding of our past. Renewal of this levy ensures The Oregon Historical Society can continue to do that."

The Oregonian/OregonLive also reported that Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen appears to have lost reelection to the Sherwood school board.

Allen was trailing challenger Duncan Nyang'oro with 46% of the vote, partial results showed as of 8:15 p.m.

The newspaper said Nyang'oro ran on a promise to reopen the district's schools in the fall. During his campaign, he also criticized Allen and Gov. Kate Brown for not doing so.