Top races to watch in Washington's 2022 primary election

Here are the top races we're tracking in the Washington state primary election, including U.S. Senate and the state's congressional districts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tuesday is the primary election.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday night to bring their ballots to drop boxes.

Afterward, officials will release the initial round of election returns shortly after 8 p.m. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated.

Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The top two candidates in the primary move on to the November general election.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify primary election results Aug. 17, and the Secretary of State will certify results Aug. 20.

Complete election results are posted at king5.com/elections.

U.S. Senate

Senator Patty Murray is seeking her sixth term in the U.S. Senate in a race that has drawn more than a dozen challengers, most notably, Republican veterans advocate and former nurse Tiffany Smiley.

Murray holds a significant financial advantage at $11.6 million raised against Smiley's $4.2 million in contributions.

Congressional races

Incumbents from all 10 of Washington's Congressional districts are facing at least one challenger.

Representatives are elected to a two-year term and serve people in specific districts. The number of voting representatives for all 50 states in the U.S. House is no more than 435.

Secretary of state

Sen. Steve Hobbs, who was sworn into the position last November following an appointment by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the seat, is attempting to hang on to the office for the remaining two years of former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s four-year term.

In addition to being the state’s chief elections officer, the secretary of state also serves as chief corporations officer and supervisor of the state archives and state library.

Legislative races

All 98 seats in the House are up for election, as are 25 of the 49 in the Senate. Of the 123 total legislative races, there are 29 incumbents running unopposed. In 42 seats, there are only two candidates running, all of whom will automatically advance to the November ballot.