Portland mayoral debate to be hosted by KGW and The Oregonian on October 8

Mayor Ted Wheeler and challenger Sarah Iannarone will answer questions from both media entities along with questions from the community.

PORTLAND, Ore — This November, Portland will see a mayoral election like none before. Mayor Ted Wheeler is running against challenger Sarah Iannarone in a race defined by months-long protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheeler had a healthy lead over Iannarone in the May primary, but fell just sort of the threshold he needed to avoid a run-off. But days after that primary, the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests in Portland have upended the race.

On Oct. 8 both candidates will make their cases to voters in a debate hosted by KGW and The Oregonian.

The candidates will face questions both from KGW anchor Laural Porter and Oregonian reporter Everton Bailey, as well as questions Portland residents send in via video.

This is where we need your help. We want you to send us a short video asking your question and we’ll choose some to play for the candidates during the debate.

Here’s how you can submit a question:

Record your question on your phone’s camera. Keep it as concise as possible, ideally about 10-15 seconds.

Make sure you are recording in a quiet place so we can clearly hear you, and make sure it’s well-lit.

Email the video.

In the email, please include your name and what neighborhood you live in so we can give you proper credit during the debate.