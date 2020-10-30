Real-time results and Election Day coverage on KGW

Find real-time results in the presidential race, and regional races and ballot measures from Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Clark, Hood River and Marion counties.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW is your source for real-time 2020 Oregon and Southwest Washington general election results for federal, state and local races.

As soon as the polls close on Election Day, results will be available at KGW.com/elections.

And we'll be covering the top races with a live, local show starting at 7:30 p.m., just before the polls close.

Channel 8.2

Comcast 308

Charter 183

Frontier 461

Top Portland races include Mayor Ted Wheeler running for reelection against challenger Sarah Iannarone, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly hoping to hold onto her seat in a runoff with challenger Mingus Mapps, and two seats up for grabs on the Metro Council.

Our election results will highlight the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, with a focus on real-time Electoral College and national popular vote results, along with a look at how Oregon and Washington are voting.

Oregon U.S. representatives Suzanne Bonamici, Greg Walden, Earl Blumenauer, Peter Defazio and Kurt Schrader are all running for reelection, as is Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley.

We’re also covering all regional races and ballot measures from Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Clark, Hood River and Marion counties, with issues ranging from legalized psilocybin and vape taxes statewide to free pre-school for all Multnomah County kids.

