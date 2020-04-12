Oregon secretary of state certifies election results

Oregon and Washington certified the results from the 2020 general election, with both states setting records for total ballots cast.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a tumultuous election session, the U.S. is one step closer to tying a bow on the 2020 election and officially electing Joe Biden as president.

On Thursday, Oregon election officials certified the election, proclaiming the vote-by-mail system safe and secure. The state had a record turnout, with over 2.4 million ballots cast.

“Thank you for participating and making your voices heard,” Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said in a statement. “I am so proud of the work all of our election officials do every day to ensure that our democracy is safe and secure. Voters can rest assured that their votes count and that our system remains one of the most accessible in the nation.”

Official results from the election in Oregon are available here

In Washington, the secretary of state certified the election Wednesday, a day before the state’s Dec. 3 deadline. Washington also had record turnout numbers, with nearly 4.2 million registered voters casting ballots.

In the two weeks leading up to the election, over 55,000 people registered to vote, 20% of whom registered on Election Day, thanks to Washington’s same-day voter-registration laws.

“Throughout this election season, voters were energized, engaged, and eager to make their voices heard,” Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a statement. “The nearly 4.2 million people who cast their ballots felt empowered to exercise their right to vote, and have a say in their future and the future of our country.

All states must formally certify their election results before Dec. 14, when the Electoral College meets to cast their votes for president. The majority of states have already certified their results, and Illinois, New York, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey and California will certify their results within the coming week.

President Donald Trump’s attempts to delay certification in several states failed, and state officials from both sides of the aisle have championed the integrity of the election.

Members of the Electoral College from all 50 states will meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes. A live stream will be available at 1:30 p.m. on the Oregon Legislature’s website