Oregonians must register by end of Tuesday to vote in May Special Election

Oregon voters need to register at least 21 days in advance of an election in order to be eligible to vote.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ballots are due May 16 for Oregon's 2023 special election, which means Tuesday, April 25 is the last day for voters to get registered or to update their registration if they need to make a change.

Several states have no deadline and allow residents to register and vote on Election Day, but Oregon isn't one of them; new Oregon voters don't become eligible to cast ballots until three weeks after they register. If an election falls within that waiting period, they won't be eligible to cast a ballot.

The May 16 Special Election includes a Multnomah County Commission race along with various local school board races and a trio of local ballot measures.

Check your status

Oregonians can register to vote or check their registration status using the Secretary of State's online My Vote system, which can also be used to update registration for things like a change of address or party affiliation.

New registrations or updates must be filed by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in order to take effect in time. After ballots are mailed out, voters can use My Vote to check the status of their ballots.

An Oregon driver's license or state ID card is required to complete the registration process online. Oregonians who lack an ID will need to use the My Vote system to generate and print a voter registration card (or fill out a blank one) and submit it in person at their county elections office.

Timeline for ballots

Ballots are scheduled to start being mailed out on Wednesday, with the last of them scheduled to be mailed out by May 2, but Multnomah County announced on Monday that it had discovered an error and will need to reprint nearly all of its ballots, delaying their delivery to voters. The county said it will make sure all ballots still go out by the May 2 deadline.

Some out-of-state or overseas voters may have already received ballots before the reprint was announced, Multnomah County said. Those voters should still vote using their original ballots, although they can also contact the county and request replacements if they'd prefer, officials said.

Ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 in order to be counted. Voters can mail their ballots back in or drop them off at a ballot drop box. The state's drop box locator tool is scheduled to go live 20 days before the election.