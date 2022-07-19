Oregon gun control measure qualifies for November ballot

IP 17 would ban the sale of magazines with a capacity greater than 10 rounds and would require permits with background checks and safety classes for firearm sales.

SALEM, Ore. — A major gun control measure has qualified for the ballot in Oregon and will go to voters in November. If enacted, Initiative Petition 17 would require a permit to purchase a gun and would ban magazines that hold than 10 rounds.

Lift Every Voice Oregon, the advocacy organization leading the campaign for the measure, announced on July 7 that it planned to file its final round of signatures with the Oregon Secretary of State's office the following day.

The measure needed 112,120 signatures to qualify for the ballot, and the Secretary of State's office elections division confirmed to KGW on Tuesday that the measure's backers ultimately turned in 160,498 signatures, 131,671 of which were valid.

The official ballot title will read Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.

Under IP 17, the requirements to obtain a gun purchase permit would include a completed background check plus live-fire and classroom training on how to handle, load, shoot and store a gun. The permit would be valid for five years.

Firearm owners would not be forced to give up high-capacity magazines that they already owned at the time the law took effect, but there would be new restrictions on where they could be used.