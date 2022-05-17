Tina Kotek projected to win Oregon Democratic gubernatorial primary

The Republican race has not yet been called, but shows Christine Drazan with a narrow lead over Bob Tiernan.

OREGON, USA — Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek is projected to win the Democratic primary in the race for Oregon governor, based on early results Tuesday evening. The Associated Press called the race at about 8:30 p.m.

Initial results showed Kotek with about 56% of the vote with about 63% of precincts reporting. Her closest challenger, State Treasurer Tobias Read, stood at 34%.

At a speech at her campaign watch party shortly before 9 p.m., Kotek thanked her supporters and campaign staff, as well as Read and the other Democratic primary candidates. She said Read had called her to concede.

“I think it’s important to remember that all the Democrats in this race share a similar vision for what we want the state to be,” Kotek said. “We’re all going to work together to make sure we win. That a Democrat — that I win in November, because frankly there is just too much at stake.”

The Republican primary has not yet been called, but initial results put former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan in the lead at 24%, followed by Bob Tiernan at 20%.

The results below are not final; ballots will continue to be counted and this story will be updated as more results come in.

Keep scrolling past the results for a recap of the race so far and how Tuesday’s primary will narrow things down, plus some procedural notes such as why unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson didn’t appear on the primary ballot.

The race so far

Current Oregon Governor Kate Brown is prevented by term limits from running for reelection this year, and the resulting open race drew more than 40 candidates vying for the governor’s desk – 16 Democrats, 21 Republicans, one Independent and three unaffiliated candidates.

A handful of them have already dropped out, and Tuesday’s primary election will narrow things down much further, defining the shape of the General Election race that will play out over the next six months.

Oregon has a closed party primary system for partisan positions such as governor, which means each political party holds a separate primary race to choose one candidate to nominate on the General Election ballot in November.

Only major political parties — which currently means just the Democratic Party of Oregon and the Oregon Republican Party — are allowed to hold their primaries as part of the state-run May 17 election. Minor parties can choose their nominees separately after June 1.

The Democratic primary is largely seen as a contest between two frontrunners: former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and former Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Road.

Both have been far ahead of the rest of the Democratic candidate pack in terms of fundraising and prominence in the Oregon political scene, and both have scored some big endorsements including former Oregon Governors Barbara Roberts and John Kitzhaber for Read and Metro Council President Lynn Peterson and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for Kotek.

Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof made a big splash when he joined the race as a Democrat in October, but his campaign came to an abrupt end in February after the Oregon Secretary of State’s office ruled that he had not lived in Oregon long enough to meet the state’s residency requirement and the Oregon Supreme Court upheld that decision.

The Republican primary has a wider roster of apparent frontrunners, including former State Rep. Christine Drazan, political consultant Bridget Barton, business consultant Bob Tiernan, Sandy mayor Stan Pulliam, small business owner Jessica Gomez and physician Bud Pierce, who previously ran for governor in 2016 and lost to Kate Brown.

There will technically still be six candidates in the overall running after the primary, but the remainder of the race will be centered on three contenders: the Democratic nominee, the Republican nominee and former State Senator Betsy Johnson, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate but whose high political profile and campaign war chest rival those of the partisan heavyweights.

The other three are "Independent" candidate Kevin Levy and unaffiliated candidates Timothy Harold and Dustin Watkins, all of whom are running long-shot campaigns with little to no fundraising or financial backing.

The Independent Party of Oregon will hold its own caucus-based nominating process in July, although party council co-chair Dan Meek said the party has not yet decided whether it will nominate a candidate for governor, and Levy's campaign is not officially affiliated with the party (in Oregon, candidates cannot officially affiliate themselves with a minor political party unless they have been formally nominated by that party).

Since they're not seeking any party's support, the unaffiliated candidates will skip the primary altogether and, if they can amass 23,744 signatures, appear directly on the General Election ballot in November.