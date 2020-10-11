Oregon elections director fired after detailing tech problems

Elections Director Stephen Trout found out via text on Friday that he had been fired. His department was still counting votes from the Nov.3 election.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state's aging and vulnerable technology for running elections.

On Friday, Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican appointed to the position by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, announced to elections officials in Oregon's 36 counties that "today is also Steve Trout's last day with the Agency."

Clarno's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.