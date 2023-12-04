Here's what is on the May special election ballot in Portland

The special election is May 16. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, April 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s that time of the year again — when every registered voter has a say in electing local leaders.

Portland’s May special election is a little over a month away. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, April 25 to cast their ballot on May 16th.

So, what’s on this year's ballot?

There's a seat on the Multnomah County Commission up for grabs to replace Jessica Vega Peterson who bumped up to county chair, three local ballot measures, including one that would add a new tax and local races for school boards, water and fire districts — and a few others.

“It’s the local elections where your vote matters more,” said Tim Scott, the Director of Elections for Multnomah County. “Fewer people tend to vote and so, each vote is amplified more by casting it. So, I would encourage voters to participate the same way they do in a presidential election.”

Measure 26-238 for Multnomah County voters is an adjustable, countywide capital gains tax initially set at 0.75%, which everyone would pay, in addition to the state and federal cap-gains already collected. It's a tax on any profits made from selling real estate, stocks, mutual funds or other investments.

The $12 million to $15 million that would be generated would pay for free legal representation for people facing eviction. Supporters say it's crucial to keep people in their homes with rents only going higher.

But if passed, this tax would impact everyone — regardless of income.

Many city and county leaders are against it, saying it'll further price people out of Portland and there already is a lot of eviction help in place.

“I’m asking you to vote no on the capital gains tax because it could impact every resident even those who can’t afford it. It doesn’t protect seniors or working-class homeowners. It doesn’t protect local small business owners,” said Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer in a political advertisement against Measure 26-238.

Gresham's measure 26-239 could increase property taxes by more than 3%.

It's a five-year operating levy that would add about 26 new fire and police positions, keep 13 temporary positions, protect officers from budget cuts and increase mental health crisis response. If it doesn't pass, Gresham faces an $8 million budget shortfall—which would halt new police and fire hires.