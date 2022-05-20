Preliminary election results show North Idaho voters favored far-right candidates

Mainstream Republican candidates won most of Idaho's top races during the primary election, but Kootenai County voters resoundingly voted for far-right candidates.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — While mainstream Republican candidates won most of Idaho's top races during the primary election on Tuesday, preliminary results indicate that Kootenai County voters favored far-right candidates.

In the race for Idaho governor, Kootenai County voters chose current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin over incumbent Gov. Brad Little, handing McGeachin 55% of the votes. Little received 39% of the votes in Kootenai County.

McGeachin was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and repeatedly criticized Little for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, among other issues.

Statewide, however, Little received more than 52% of the vote, enough to secure a place on the ballot in the general election.

In the lieutenant governor's race, Kootenai County voters decidedly chose Rep. Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird) over Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley). Giddings received nearly twice as many votes as Bedke in Kootenai County.

Giddings was censured by the Idaho State Legislature after sharing an article online that named the woman who was raped by a former Idaho representative. She has also been outspoken on the alleged indoctrination in Idaho schools, particularly pertaining to critical race theory (CRT).

Two North Idaho lawmakers were part of several who opposed Giddings' censure.

Despite the support in Kootenai County, Giddings received 42% of the votes statewide, with Bedke advancing to the general election in November.

Kootenai County voters also resoundingly voted against incumbent Sherri Ybarra and in favor of Branden Durst.

Durst was censured by Idaho Senate Republicans after confronting and threatening a senator. He ran on a platform of parental rights and school choice and was outspoken about CRT in schools.

Kootenai County voters were once again out of step with the rest of the state, with more than 39% of state voters choosing former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield over Durst.