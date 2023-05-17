Julia Brim-Edwards wins seat on Multnomah County Board of Commissioners

Brim-Edwards made an appearance during Wednesday's Portland City Council meeting where Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners congratulated her presumed victory.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Julia Brim-Edwards made a special appearance during Wednesday's Portland City Council meeting where Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners congratulated her presumed victory for seat on Multnomah County Board of Commissioners — replacing Jessica Vega Pederson after she was elected chair last fall.

"I'm excited by the results and I'm excited to get to work on behalf of East Portland and District 3," said Brim-Edwards.

Brim-Edwards said she ran for this position to better a district she grew up in and plans to help thrive by addressing a number of issues.

"This particular role, working with the other county commissioners, we will be able to end street camping humanely, provide greater access to mental health services and drug treatment,” she said. “And also the county has a critical role to play with public safety with both the sheriff and the District Attorney's office."

Brim-Edwards is currently a small business owner who has also served on the Portland Public School Board for the last nine years. Before that, she worked as a Nike Executive for 13 years. And she’s ready to put her skills to use in this position if elected.

“The partnership of what needs to happen in the county is going to need to happen in partnership with our elected leaders at the city but also the broader community. So the relationships I have that I have built in my background, and also just being a member of the community, I know what people are facing.”

Having grown up in East Portland, she said she understands all the issues Portland is facing. But the number one priority for her?

"In terms of ending street camping humanely, working with the city has the ability to create a lot more shelters,” said Brim-Edwards. “So we need to be able to provide more shelter so people can humanely transition out of street camping and into a place where they're safe and they have access to basic services. That's the number one priority."