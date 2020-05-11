‘I’m stressed’: Oregon voters nervously await presidential election results

Oregonians are watching closely a presidential race that's still too close to call a day later. But they realize any decision is out of their hands.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters are watching the presidential election and it’s a cliffhanger.

In downtown Portland, where Democrats far outnumber Republicans, Joe Biden supporters are cautiously optimistic. They understand final results will take time.

“I’m stressed. I’ve been stressed, but I’m hopeful,” said Vanessa Nagel, a Biden supporter.

Biden easily won in Oregon, marking the ninth consecutive presidential election in which voters picked a Democrat. Nationally, the presidential election hinges on a few swing states.

“Emotionally, I’m trying to stay as calm as possible knowing I have no control over it,” said Gwen Dulley, a Biden supporter.

“I’m hopeful but nervous,” said Nancy Lynn of Portland. The Biden supporter said she bought cupcakes to help deal with election anxiety. “Don’t give up. We need this.”

In Yamhill County, which went red for President Trump again this year, his supporters are equally anxious to learn the results.

"I don't mind it taking a while. It's just so close," said Randy Bracken.

"I'm sad, hurt, just worried," said Janet Rosa. "No matter what happens a lot of people in this country are not going to be happy. And I think a lot of friendships and families and relationships are going to be lost over this."

The president gained ground Yamhill County, winning just over 50% percent of the vote in 2020. That's a few points more than he took home in 2016.

Voters in Newberg said they support the president's calls for some states to stop counting legally cast ballots. They also said they support his decision to take that fight to court, even if it means the wait for results will take even longer.