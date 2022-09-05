Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has survived a Republican primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger who had repeatedly criticized the incumbent for not being conservative enough.

The intraparty contest between Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was an example of the choice GOP voters face nationwide between established candidates and insurgents endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Little and McGeachin frequently feuded over coronavirus precautions and the role of government. Last year McGeachin twice attempted a power grab when Little was out of state on business.

Republicans are almost guaranteed of winning in the general election as Democrats haven’t held the governor’s office since 1995 or statewide office since 2007. Republicans hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, and Democrats aren’t even contesting more than half of the Legislature’s 105 seats.

Little was attending a Republican Governors Association meeting in Tennessee last May when McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little quickly rescinded the order and decried her actions as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” He had never issued statewide COVID-19 mask mandates, instead saying that local officials should be able to do what they see fit.

She tried it again a few months later when Little was away, issuing an executive order that expanded on a directive that no Idaho government could require vaccine passports. She sought to add K-12 schools and universities to the ban.

McGeachin accused Little, the first-term governor, of rejecting conservative principles, writing on Twitter that “protecting individual liberty means fighting against tyranny at ALL levels of government.”

Little, a rancher from southwest Idaho, served as lieutenant governor from 2009 to 2019 before becoming governor. He touts the record $600 million income tax cut he signed earlier this year that includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.

The 68-year-old Little also highlighted his “Leading Idaho” plan that includes a record $300 million education spending increase, plus spending $200 million ongoing for roads and bridges, the largest ever increase for transportation.

The 59-year-old McGeachin had, and frequently touted, an endorsement by Trump, who won Idaho with 64% of the vote in the last general election. McGeachin has also promoted Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud.

Who is Brad Little?

Little, from Emmett, was elected as Idaho's 33rd governor in November 2018 and was sworn in on January 7, 2019. Before that, he had served as lieutenant governor since 2009, after serving four terms in the Idaho Senate.

Little was raised on his family's sheep and cattle operation and has continued in ranching through his professional life. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness. He married Teresa Soulen of Weiser in 1978. The couple has two adult sons and six grandchildren.

Who is Janice McGeachin?

Janice McGeachin, from Idaho Falls, was elected as Idaho's first woman lieutenant governor in 2018. She was elected to the Idaho House in 2002 and served four terms.

McGeachin was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She graduated in 1981 from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. In 1985, she graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Accounting. She and her husband, Jim, have two adult children. The McGeachins have run automotive-related businesses as well as an Irish pub.

Who is Ed Humphreys?

Ed Humphreys, a financial planner who lives in Eagle, said he walked away from his practice to run for governor. Humphreys and his wife, Holly, have a son and a daughter.

Humphreys was born in Arizona, and has lived in Idaho since 2013. He has been active in the Idaho Republican Party as a precinct committeeman and regional chairman, but the 2022 election is his first run for public office. He describes himself as a patriot and constitutional conservative.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the nominees of the Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution parties as well as independent Ammon Bundy in the general election, set for November 8.

