Gresham mayoral race headed for recount

As of Wednesday, Travis Stovall leads Eddy Morales by just 13 votes.

GRESHAM, Ore. — With just 13 votes separating the top two candidates, the five-person race for Gresham mayor is headed for a recount.

A Multnomah County spokeswoman said 45,351 votes have been counted in the mayoral race as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Those votes include resolved "challenge ballots", which required voters to reconcile a signature on their return envelope that did not match their signature on record, or a return envelope with a missing signature.

Travis Stovall has received 16,648 votes and Eddy Morales has received 16,635 votes.

The race has to be within 0.2% in order to trigger an automatic recount.

Multnomah County will begin preparing the recount after the election results are certified on Nov. 23. After that, the county will conduct a manual hand count audit of a randomly selected batch of ballots.

"There are customary steps that we take with every election," said Multnomah County Election Director Tim Scott. "The results of the election are always audited by hand using randomly selected batches and contests. And if an office or measure meets the threshold for an automatic recount, then we conduct that recount following our audit."