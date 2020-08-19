Gov. Brown, 7 other governors pledge to protect voter rights during upcoming election

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and governors from seven other states across the country have formed a coalition with the purpose of protecting voter rights and access during the upcoming general election.
Brown is joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom (California); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan); Gov. Tim Walz (Minnesota); Gov. Phil Murphy (New Jersey); Gov. Steve Sisolak (Nevada); Gov. Roy Cooper (North Carolina); and Gov. Tony Evers (Wisconsin).
"The COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing the way Americans live and work," Brown said. "Our nation faces an unprecedented challenge to protect the health and lives of millions. But in the face of such a fight, we cannot let our constitutional right to free and fair elections suffer.
"In order to defeat this virus, no aspect of our society will remain untouched, and that means we also need to take steps to ensure people do not have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote."
The governors pledged to do the following:
- Carry out the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, as mandated by law.
- Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged, in line with the Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington, on July 6, 2020.
- Work with their respective state and local level election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe, and secure.
- In coordination with elections officials, communicate with voters about the possibility of delayed results in some states due to increased use of mail-in voting and the status of the count post-election.
- Ensure that any substantive allegations of voter disenfranchisement or elections fraud are quickly and thoroughly investigated.