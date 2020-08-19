Gov. Brown, 7 other governors pledge to protect voter rights during upcoming election

"We need to take steps to ensure people do not have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote," Brown said in a statement.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and governors from seven other states across the country have formed a coalition with the purpose of protecting voter rights and access during the upcoming general election.

Brown is joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom (California); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan); Gov. Tim Walz (Minnesota); Gov. Phil Murphy (New Jersey); Gov. Steve Sisolak (Nevada); Gov. Roy Cooper (North Carolina); and Gov. Tony Evers (Wisconsin).

"The COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing the way Americans live and work," Brown said. "Our nation faces an unprecedented challenge to protect the health and lives of millions. But in the face of such a fight, we cannot let our constitutional right to free and fair elections suffer.

"In order to defeat this virus, no aspect of our society will remain untouched, and that means we also need to take steps to ensure people do not have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote."

The governors pledged to do the following: