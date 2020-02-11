Election stress is building along with voter turnout

In the final few days before the November 3rd election deadline, we talked to voters about relieving the stress of it all.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Across the country, more than 93-million people have already cast their ballots. Election officials are busying tallying them all up. Meanwhile, many voters are growing anxious about the results.

We are accustomed to early voting in Oregon and Washington; mailing it in or dropping at the dropbox is a way of life.



Despite that, this election season has been really strong for early turnout.



As of Saturday, more than 67.57% of registered voters had cast ballots in Multnomah County. And Washington County was keeping pace with 66.39% turnout. In Clackamas County, which includes Sundays data, turnout so far is at 71.9%.



A tough, and many would say divisive, presidential race is getting a lot of attention but it is also causing angst.



All the more reason another sunny day helps. Along Vancouver's waterfront on Sunday we found wisdom from the walkers for dealing with election tension.



“You just stay calm, get outside and enjoy things that are beautiful, that's how I cope,” said Brendan Doyle.

And when we asked how people were doing, we heard a lot of this:



“We're doing OK. We're out here enjoying the sunshine instead of thinking about it,” said Mike Clark.

“We try and stay positive and we'll figure out things as they happen regardless of who wins the various elections, and at this point, all we can do is try and make the world a better place”, said Melissa Clark, as she held the couple’s baby daughter Avery.

And both said to make sure and vote.



As of Saturday in Clark County, voter turnout was up to just over 65%.



Getting a lot of airtime and attention here, is the rematch between incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and challenger Carolyn Long, for Washington's third congressional seat.



Jessica Hickman and family just moved to Vancouver from Texas. She says talking out differences helps create understanding and ease stress.



That said, she's looking forward to November 3rd.

