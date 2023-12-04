Ballot drop box locations around Oregon | May Special Election

Ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day or dropped in a ballot box by 8 p.m. on May 16.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Tuesday, May 16 is the last day to vote in Oregon's 2023 special election, and there are plenty of races this year on the state, county and city levels.

There are dozens of ballot drop box locations within the greater Portland metro area. Ballots must be dropped off or mailed and postmarked by 8 p.m. on May 16.

In prior years, mail-in ballots needed to be received on or before Election Day in order to be counted. But in 2021, Oregon passed a law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted even if they are received up to seven days after Election Day.

Notable races in Oregon's 2023 special election include Multnomah County Measure 26-238, which would create a capital gains tax to fund legal support for tenants facing eviction.

The Portland Publics Schools Zone 3 school board race features controversial former candidate Derrick Peterson, who was running against Patte Sullivan. Peterson withdrew from the race earlier this month, but then reversed and reportedly said he'd serve if elected. On May 10, he officially withdrew from the race.

In the Portland metro area, there is a race for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners for District 3 representing Southeast Portland. Candidates include Ana Del Rocio, Julia Brim-Edwards and Albert Kaufman.

Measure 26-240 for the city of Portland would renew Portland's children's levy investment for five years at a rate that's been approved for the past four special elections. The measure supports more than 15,000 children a year in child abuse prevention intervention, early childhood programs and fighting child hunger.