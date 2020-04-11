Election 2020: Here are the races we're still watching

Here's a look at the races in Oregon and Washington that we are still watching.

PORTLAND, Ore — Election Day has come and gone and while many races have been called, some have not, including the presidential election.

Here are the close races we're still watching.

Presidential election

Race not called

The race for the White House has come down to several key battleground states where elections officials are still counting votes.

Below you can see the live real-time Electoral College vote count between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Congress

Herrera Beutler leads; race not called

Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler holds a lead over Democratic challenger Carolyn Long, but the race has not yet been called. This race is a rematch of 2018, when Herrera Beutler defeated Long by five percentage points.

Herrera Beutler has served the district since 2010 and is hoping to win a sixth term. Long, a political science professor at Washington State University-Vancouver, is hoping to convince voters it's time for a change. The 3rd District represents Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties.

Washington Secretary of State

Wyman leads; race not called

The race for Secretary of State in Washington appears to be close.

In early results, Incumbent Kim Wyman and Democratic challenger Gael Tarleton were tied, but as more results have come in Wyman has inched ahead with 52% of the vote to Tarleton's 48%.

Wyman has served as secretary of state since 2013. Tarleton, a Democrat, has served as a state representative and Seattle Port commissioner.

Wyman is one of just two Republicans to hold a statewide office in Washington. Treasurer Duane Davidson, who also faces a Democrat in the general election, holds the other office.

Gresham Mayor

Stovall leads in tight race