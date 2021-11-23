Oregon Rep. Christine Drazan plans to run for governor

Drazan released a statement on Tuesday saying that she will formally launch her campaign in the coming weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) plans to run for Governor and will formally launch her campaign "in the weeks ahead."

"Over the past few months, I’ve been encouraged by friends and supporters to consider running for Governor,” Drazan said in a statement on Monday. “Through these conversations, it has become clear that Oregonians are ready for change. They are tired of the backroom deals, the broken promises and the failed leadership. They are tired of our state consistently being in the national headlines for all the wrong reasons. Frankly, I am too."

Drazan represents Oregon House District 39, which covers a portion of Northwest Clackamas County including Canby, Boring and Estacada. She was elected in 2018 and become Minority Leader in 2019.

Drazan would be another prominent addition to a field that already has nearly two dozen candidates.

Other prominent Republican candidates include Salem physician Bud Pierce, who previously ran for governor in 2016, West Linn political consultant Bridget Barton and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

Prominent candidates on the Democratic side include Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof and Yamhill county commissioner Casey Kullah.