Voters in Multnomah County should have received their ballots by now

If someone hasn't received their ballot, call the Multnomah County Elections office at 503-988-VOTE.
Credit: AP
In this May 15, 2018, file photo, a voter drops off his ballot on the day of Oregon's primary election at a drive-by, drop-off station in Portland, Ore. Federal officials are working to bolster defenses on the state and even county levels against interference in the 2020 elections, running scenarios where things go awry in the run-up to the vote. In Oregon, officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency carried out a tabletop exercise with county and state elections officials last week. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. — All Multnomah County voters should have received their ballots by now, the county announced Thursday morning on Twitter.

The county said if someone hasn't received their ballot, they can call the Multnomah County Elections office at 503-988-VOTE. Multnomah County residents can also track the status of their ballot.

Washington County officials also told KGW that all voters in their county should have received their ballots by Thursday.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, but those sent by mail must be postmarked a week earlier, by Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Voters who fail to mail their ballot on time can still drop it off at an official drop site. Anyone in Oregon who hasn't received their ballot yet can track their ballot or contact their county elections office.

