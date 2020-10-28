It's too late to mail your ballot in Oregon. But you can still vote. Here's how

Official drop sites are located all across the state and Oregon has made it easy to find the nearest one.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday was the last day to return your ballot by mail in Oregon. But you can — and should — still vote. Here's how.

Voters can drop off their ballot they received in the mail at an official drop site. They're located all across the state and you can use the Oregon Drop Box Locator on the Secretary of State website to find the nearest location. Just enter your registered voting address and it will call up an interactive map with nearby drop-off locations.

If you've already mailed your ballot or turned it in at an official drop site, you can check its status by visiting Oregon's My Vote system to find out when your ballot was received and your vote was counted.