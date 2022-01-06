Kristof does not meet residency requirements to run for governor, Oregon Elections Division rules

The Oregon Constitution requires candidates to have lived in the state for at least three years leading up to the election. Kristof can appeal the ruling.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Elections Division has rejected Nicholas Kristof's filing to run for governor of Oregon on the grounds that he does not meet the residency requirement for eligibility under the Oregon Constitution.

The Oregon Constitution requires a candidate for governor to have been a "resident within this state" for three years before the election. The Elections Division concluded Kristof does not meet that standard, according to a Thursday morning press release from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Kristof made his name over a 37-year career as a reporter and columnist for the New York Times. He left the paper last year while mulling a run for governor of Oregon as a Democrat, and formally announced his intention to run in October.

Kristof's fledgling campaign faced immediate scrutiny over the residency requirement. Willamette Week reported in August that he voted as a New York resident in the November 2020 general election, and subsequently registered to vote in Oregon in December 2020.

Kristof's attorneys released a legal memo in August attesting that he met the residency requirement and was eligible to run, citing the fact that he grew up in Oregon, owns a farm and residential property in Yamhill County and has repeatedly referenced Oregon as home in his writing.

They also argued that New York law does not require a voter to register in the jurisdiction of their principle residence, and that Kristof could therefore have been legally considered a resident of both states even while registered to vote in New York.

The Oregon Elections Division disagreed.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Fagan said in a statement, adding that Kristof "clearly" does not meet the requirements.

Kristof can appeal the ruling, and Fagan's press release appeared to anticipate that possibility.