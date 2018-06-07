PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Governor Kate Brown urged Oregonians to call, email and write Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Senate, urging them to vote against any Supreme Court nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade. The landmark case gave women the right to choose an abortion.

At a news conference in downtown Portland on Thursday, Brown said everyone should exercise the right to speak out.

“Exercise that right and to exercise that opportunity to let their voices be heard -- soon! In the next 24 hours -- in the next 48 hours!" Brown said.

Brown and many others worry that a conservative justice will tip the balance of power on the high court and eventually overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We need your voices to make sure this vote on the supreme court is not a strike against women and our families across America,” she said.

Brown also pointed out that last year Oregon legislators passed a law putting the right to abortions in state law, meaning even if Roe v. Wade is over turned nationally, women will still have the right to an abortion in Oregon.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici joined Brown in calling for action against any conservative judge who would undo the law.

“We cannot allow this administration to drag us back to the past with an extreme supreme court nominee,” she said.

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, the only one at the news conference who will actually vote on the nominee, said he's all in for protecting the right to an abortion.

“And I’m certainly going to do everything that I can in the confirmation process to make sure that that’s the case,” he said.

But when asked specifically what he could do besides vote no, he dodged the question as he did when asked if he is personally lobbying Republicans now.

“When we return next week I think there will be a lot of conversations across the aisle in that regard,” Merkley said.

