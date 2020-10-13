Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Oregon

The ballots will start mailing out on Oct. 14. The last day to mail in your ballot will be Oct. 27.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday is an important day for people who want to vote in Oregon: It's the last day to register.

Those without a driver's license will need to register on a paper form, said Tim Scott, the director of elections for Multnomah County.

"We don't want there to be any surprises," Scott said. "There's a lot of passion around this election; there's a lot of people who want to vote."

The paper forms can be downloaded from the county's website or picked up at the library or the elections offices in Southeast Portland and Gresham. Scott said the offices will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Even those who have registered in the past should check to make sure all their information is up to date, Scott said. If someone has moved or even just added or removed a P.O. Box, it can trip things up with the mail delivery process.

Scott advised people to visit the Secretary of State's election website at oregonvotes.gov. There, people can log into My Vote and look at their registration details.