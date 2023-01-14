Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland

Representative Bonamici was treated for a concussion and head injury, but is expected to make a full recovery.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director.

Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the time. They had just left an event.

Crofts went on to say Rep. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to Crofts.

Her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, was treated for minor injuries.

Congresswoman Bonamici was scheduled to attend town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties Saturday. Her staff says she will be unable to attend those and other public events while she heals.

Portland Police confirm two adults were hit Friday night near NW 19th Avenue and Everett.

Sgt. Kevin Allen says the driver turned into them at low speed, and they were knocked to the ground.

Allen confirmed the driver remained at the scene, and was not ticketed or arrested.

Congresswoman Bonamici posted on facebook last night that she attended a gathering with her U.S. Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

She said they were there with climate activists to celebrate accomplishments adding, "Although the committee is not returning this Congress, our work to combat the climate crisis will continue".

It was an honor to serve on the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, and last night I gathered with my... Posted by Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici on Friday, January 13, 2023