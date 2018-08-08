As host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd has a unique viewpoint on modern politics in America. He sits behind the desk of the most venerated political talk show in the country, which has featured interviews with every president since John F. Kennedy. Each Sunday, millions of Americans tune in to watch Todd press politicians and try to make sense of the week’s political news.

From his perch, he’s also drawn harsh criticism from President Donald Trump, as have NBC News and the media more generally.

KGW News recently sat down with Todd in Washington, D.C. to discuss his role a political journalist covering the Trump administration, the future of the Democratic party, and the president’s desire to make immigration a major campaign issue.

Todd says it’s difficult in the moment to judge the job journalists are doing covering the Trump administration.

“I look at the coverage of the Trump era in this respect: for us in the media, don’t just us right now how we’re doing. Don’t judge us even in five months. I would say judge us in five years,” Todd said. “In five years we’ll know if we did this right or wrong.”

