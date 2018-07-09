If re-elected, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown wants to increase educational opportunities, protect health care coverage and advocate for environmental conservation, among other things.

But that won't happen if she doesn't swing enough moderate Republican votes away from her opponent, Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, while hanging onto the moderate voters in her own party.

Brown has experience and name recognition on her side, having served as governor since 2015 and secretary of state before that.

She also represents the party with the most registered voters in the state. As of August, more than 35 percent of Oregon's 2.7 million registered voters identified as Democrats while about 26 percent identified as Republicans, according to state data.

In order to draw in moderate Republicans and encourage them to vote across party lines, however, Brown needs to make sure Buehler doesn't successfully paint himself as the more moderate candidate and Brown as too left-leaning, said Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

That's already been seen in how the candidates have publicly tackled abortion-related issues, with Buehler going against more conservative Republican platforms in saying he supports abortion rights.

Bill Lunch, a political science professor emeritus at Oregon State University, said Brown needs to sustain strong support from Democrats and do reasonably well among independents and unaffiliated voters in order to win.

"The ranks of the Rs have been declining as moderates have been leaving the party, so pursuing moderate Rs, which once would have been significant, isn’t so much any longer," Lunch told the Statesman Journal in an email.

State Fair: A way to bridge 'urban-rural divide'

On Monday, Brown took her campaign to a more conservative venue: the Oregon State Fair.

Brown told the Statesman Journal the fair is a way to "bridge the urban-rural divide." She said she tries to get to the fair every year, viewing it as a part of Oregon's culture, history and economy.

Gene Derfler, a former Republican state legislator who serves on the Oregon State Fair Board, previously asked Brown about making investments in state fair infrastructure, specifically the historic poultry building and horse arena, which she toured Monday.

"I want to make sure the state fair is a going concern," Brown said. "I think it’s really important that we celebrate and honor our rural roots — we are very much a state that is dependent on our agricultural sector."

Brown will also stop at the mid-September Pendleton Round-Up and ride in the event's parade.

Connecting the parties on shared values

Christian Gaston, Brown's campaign spokesman, said the governor isn't specifically targeting moderate Republican voters, but trying to connect parties based on shared values and "see how we can come together."

Gaston said Brown has been successful in a number of bipartisan efforts, listing off the recently passed transportation package, Medicare expansion and health coverage for all Oregon children.

When traveling around the state for the transportation package, he said, Brown heard from people in both political parties, in rural and urban areas, about the same problems — they all wanted more transit services, congestion relief, safe routes to schools.

But analyst Moore said voters are still most likely to vote by party lines. Only after seeing the "D" or "R" next to the candidates' names on the ballot, will voters typically turn to issues they are most passionate about, he said.

If Brown is able to portray Buehler as aligning with national Republican ideals, Moore said, moderate voters may see him as too extreme and stay with Brown.

On the flip side, Bill Currier, chairman of the Republican Party of Oregon, said some Democratic voters see Brown as too liberal or extreme and may vote for Buehler as a more moderate candidate.

There's also the question of image, Moore said, explaining that voters look at the "subliminal" and "specific" when it comes to political candidates.

Haircut, clothing, mannerisms are all part of the game. Brown attending the Oregon State Fair Monday may promote an image that appeals to more moderate Republican, rural and agriculturally-minded voters, he said.

Campaigns typically plan for 10-15 percent of the other party's votes, Moore said, but Buehler needs closer to 20-25 percent to stand a chance.

The moderate Republicans both candidates need are located in the Portland suburbs — a change from years past. They're also in the Bend area — Buehler's district — and some are scattered across Marion and Jackson counties and the Eugene area.

'Voters want results, not resistance'

Moore suggested voters follow the money, instead of unofficial polls, to gauge the success of the candidates.

If the race between Brown and Buehler was as close as some polls have suggested — with one showing them neck-and-neck and another showing Brown with a 17-point lead — the money donated to Buehler's campaign would be similar or higher than that of Brown's, Moore said.

But as of Aug. 30, he said, Brown's campaign had outraised Buehler's two-to-one and had seven times the amount of money in the bank.

"Buehler ... is in trouble," Moore said. "He has a bigger mountain to climb."

GOP chairman Currier doesn't see Brown's campaign, or other candidates', as a threat to moderate Republican voters, saying more than 90 percent of Republican voters are expected to stick with the party nominee.

"The greater threat will be retaining the middle of her party," Currier told the Statesman Journal, saying Buehler has been successful in gaining some moderate Democrats. "Kate ... unfortunately for her ... (is) pandering to the far left."

Currier said Buehler is addressing financial and social issues, such as PERS and education, in a way he argues Brown isn't.

Currier said Brown has used her position as a political platform against the U.S. President and has pushed for issues that are not pragmatic for the entire state.

He said Brown has not addressed Oregon's low graduation rates and other educational outcomes, transparency in state government or issues in the foster care system.

"Voters are looking for someone who will do the job of governor," he said. "It boils down to voters want results, not resistance."

