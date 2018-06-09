At the Oregon GOP booth at the Oregon State Fair, Rep. Knute Buehler is getting ready to walk the grounds when a Republican voter approaches the gubernatorial candidate.

"I'm going to vote for you, but I sure wish you were pro-life," Irwin of La Grande tells him.

Irwin, who didn't provide his full name, says he finds abortion offensive and posits that Buehler's position is just an appeal to the liberal western portion of the state.

Buehler sympathizes with his perspective, but confirms to Irwin he supports abortion rights. Efforts should be made to make abortion as rare as possible, Buehler says, but the decision to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor.

Irwin reassures the Bend Republican that he has his vote, and when he walks away Buehler says that Irwin's disappointment with his position is shared by a lot of voters he has met.

"He wasn't excited about it, but there were other (issues) that were important to him," Buehler said.

Abortion rights advocates: 'No room for uncertainty'

While conservative voters may not be excited to vote for a pro-abortion-rights Republican, Democrats and abortion rights advocates have spent much of the gubernatorial campaign trying to convince voters that Buehler does not deserve the title.

"There is no room for uncertainty, and that’s what he’s given voters in his positions, and we can’t trust that," said Emily McLain, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.

Their case against Buehler largely rests on what abortion access advocates call inconsistent or out-of-touch statements and his vote last year against House Bill 3391. The law, which Gov. Kate Brown signed, requires insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive health services at no cost to the patient.

Democrats say that vote was Buehler's best opportunity to prove he is "pro-choice." But Buehler says his opposition was because he considered it fiscally irresponsible to fund a new program as others were losing funding.

Republican candidate for governor Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, chats with Cody Thomas (left) and Jesslyn Humber of First Tech at the Oregon State Fair in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, August 24, 2018. (Photo: CONNOR RADNOVICH / Statesman Journal)

CONNOR RADNOVICH / Statesman Journal

The political arm of Planned Parenthood created a website laying out a timeline of his statements and votes they say undercut his declarations of abortion rights support.

Television advertisements have circulated on his "no" vote on HB 3391, framing it with the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and the potential threat to Roe v. Wade that may come with a new justice.

Buehler has said he doesn't believe abortion access as under threat in the state — Democrats and their allies disagree.

To support his pro-abortion rights stance, Buehler points to his record voting for greater access to contraceptives and birth control. He says those kinds of programs are shown to reduce the number of abortions — his ultimate goal.

Those on the left say that supporting contraceptive programs is not the same as championing access to abortions — something they say Brown has made a commitment to being.

Buehler outspending Brown

This has also played out financially — Emily's List, a national political group that supports female pro-abortion rights candidates, contributed $500,000 to Brown's campaign, her largest single cash influx this cycle.

As of Wednesday, Brown had $4.5 million available in the bank. Buehler, meanwhile, had about $835,000. Buehler has outspent Brown by nearly $1 million this year.

Political analysts see a focus on abortion as politically adventageous to the party and interest groups trying to secure another term for Brown, especially considering the addition of Measure 106 this year, which would prohibit the use of state public funds for abortions.

"The Democrats are betting that abortion is still a wedge issue that will bring out their supporters," said Jim Moore, political science professor at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

Moore said he sees Buehler and Brown's positions on abortion as largely similar, with only that 2017 vote standing out as a clear delineation.

Looking forward, both Brown and Buehler say they will oppose Measure 106.

"Every time someone asks me, I tell them I'm pro-choice," Buehler said. "I don't know how many times I can say it, but I'll keep saying it."

Buehler's position on abortion has been contentious since he first ran for office in 2014.

In the Republican primary that year, he earned the recommendation of Oregon Right to Life for agreeing with them on "the majority" of abortion issues. But his statements to the media and pronouncements of being pro-choice led the anti-abortion group to later pull its support.

Oregon Right to Life is not endorsing or recommending Buehler this election cycle.

"We’re unable to support him in any way," said Liberty Pike, communications director for Oregon Right to Life. "There’s a lot of one-issue voters in Oregon that what makes or breaks their candidate choice is their position on abortions."

Bill Lunch, a political science professor emeritus at Oregon State University, said that feeling is largely shared by the right-wing of voters in the state, enough that a larger percentage than usual may vote for a minor party candidate.

"There are social conservatives who clearly were unhappy with Buehler’s positions on these types of issues,” Lunch said. "It will erode his support on the far right."

