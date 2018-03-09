Microsoft co-founder and Blazers owner Paul Allen has made his largest-ever contribution to congressional candidates in the form of a $100,000 donation to the Republicans’ “Protect the House” political action committee.

Allen’s contribution, which was made in June and came to light Sunday in a Seattle Times report, could bring further attention to the role of tech leaders in the crucial midterm congressional campaign.

The Protect the House PAC is aimed at supporting House GOP candidates who are facing strong challenges from Democrats in November. Election handicappers say there’s a better-than-even chance that Republicans could lose control of the House, which could have huge implications for the political climate.

Read the full article on GeekWire.

Copyright 2017 GeekWire