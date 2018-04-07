CLACKAMAS, Ore. – A black Oregon legislator says a constituent called the police because she looked “suspicious” while canvassing in her district.

Janelle Bynum, a state representative running for reelection in November, said she was going door to door in Clackamas on Tuesday when an officer from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office showed up.

The officer, Bynum says, was called by a resident who thought Bynum was “suspicious.”

Bynum said the officer responded professionally and called the constituent.

“We talked and she did apologize. #letsbebetterneighbors,” Bynum said in a Facebook post.

Bynum shared a photo of herself and the officer, smiling after the incident.

Bynum represents House District 51, which serves East Portland, Damascus, Gresham, Boring, Happy Valley and North Clackamas. She is a business owner and mother of four who lives in Happy Valley, according to her campaign website. Her campaign priorities include school funding, small businesses and livable neighborhoods.

