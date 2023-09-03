Bill to lower threshold for Washington law enforcement pursuing suspects passes state Senate

The passing of SB 5352 came one day after the House passed its companion bill HB 1363.

OLYMPIA, Wash — The past few days have been busy for Olympia with bills either passing on or dying in the Washington State Legislature.

But when it comes to police pursuits in Washington, it proved to be a case of both. House Bill 1363 and Senate Bill 5352 are companion bills, but their result so far have been anything but the same.

HB 1363 essentially died Tuesday after House Republicans failed to get a House floor vote. The results were 38 to 57. Then, just over 24 hours later, SB 5352 narrowly passed 26-23 Wednesday before the 5 p.m. deadline when it would have been considered dead.

This all comes two years after state lawmakers passed legislation limiting police pursuits. The limitations were controversial at the time and several law enforcement agencies across the state have said it hurts their ability to fight crime.

Under current law, officers need evidence to chase after someone in most cases. They also need authorization from their supervisor to start a pursuit.

SB 5352 would change requirements so officers could start a pursuit with reasonable suspicion. In addition, law enforcement would need to notify a supervisor before starting a pursuit.

Senator Jeff Holy (6th Legislative District – R) is one of the sponsors of the bill. He previously worked in the Spokane Police Department as an officer and detective.

"The checks and balances were so great as to prevent the problems that we're addressing here, trying to address by having this underlying bill that we find is ineffective and is not doing what we need to do,” Holy said during Wednesday’s session.

During a media briefing Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee (D - Wash.) shared he hopes the House considers and passes the bill from the Senate.

"I think that some changes of adjusting that needle of where we set it on police pursuits, realizing there's always some danger of pursuits, but there's also a danger of further criminal contact as well," said Gov. Inslee.

SB 5352 will now move the state House.

