Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state, dies at 73

Bradbury served Oregonians for nearly three decades. He died on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state died Friday. Bradbury was 73.

For more than a decade, Bradbury served as a state representative from 1981 to 1995. He went on to serve as the Oregon secretary of state from 1999 to 2009.

In 2010, Bradbury ran for governor of Oregon but lost in the Democratic primary to John Kitzhaber, who had previously served two terms as governor. Kitzhaber went on to win the 2010 election.

Gov. Tina Kotek reacted to Bradbury's death on Twitter Friday night, saying, "Secretary Bill Bradbury was a true warrior for the environment and a kind man of heart and humor. The First Lady and I are thinking of Katy and the family during this difficult time."

Sen. Ron Wyden also shared his reaction on Twitter Friday night, saying, "My friend Bill Bradbury combined smarts & decency to exemplify the best of what it means to be a public servant always working to make his beloved Oregon an even better place for everybody to live and work."

Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner said in a statement that Bradbury's legacy is strengthening democracy and protecting the environment.

"Bill Bradbury was a legend of Oregon politics — a consummate public servant and a bright light that exuded positive energy and focused on issues Oregonians cared about. He would always take the time to meet with young people working in politics, which is how I got to know him. He leaves a legacy of strengthening Oregon’s democracy and protecting our environment. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," the statement read.

In a press release, Oregon state Senator David Brock Smith said Bradbury embodied public service for nearly three decades.

"He was a champion of Oregon conservation and worked tirelessly for salmonid resilience and habitat restoration. Even after his retirement from public service, he continued his leadership on these and other conservation issues for the benefit of future generations. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Katy, his children and family during this difficult time. God Speed, Mr. Secretary, thank you for your service to Oregon," the statement read.

