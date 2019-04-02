SALEM, Ore. — Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who is battling brain cancer, announced Monday morning that he is scaling back his time in the office "to be able to rest and give my treatment every opportunity to succeed.

He made the illness public last June and in December, thanked all who have stepped up to offer him encouragement and well wishes.

At the time, he also said three recent MRI scans showed a brain tumor had not grown and that a fourth was scheduled.

File: Richardson's health raises concerns

Richardson released this announcement Monday:

"I can’t thank everyone enough for their countless well wishes and prayers. Although my cancer diagnosis was made last May, the continued outpouring of support from across Oregon and the country remains humbling."

"Beginning this week, I will be scaling back my in-office hours to be able to rest and give my treatment every opportunity to succeed."

"I will, of course, continue to be in frequent and regular contact with my staff that has been doing incredible work since the day we took office over two years ago. I will also continue to be the decision-maker on all important issues."

"Again, the support I have received from so many has been an incredible encouragement to me, and I am truly thankful."