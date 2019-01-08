SALEM, Ore — A secretary of state audit said Oregon state agencies need more oversight of their spending and the state needs to bolster efforts to make information more transparent to the public.

The Statesman Journal reports the audit, released Wednesday, found potentially wasteful spending of tax dollars, shortcomings in the state's transparency website and the failure of a new $21 million system to identify double-filled positions in the state's workforce.

Auditors provided their findings to the Department of Administrative Services, which oversees the execution of the state budget throughout state agencies and is responsible for Oregon's transparency website.

