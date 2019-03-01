The numbers are disturbing when it comes to "hate crimes" in Oregon.

The number of reported hate-motivated incidents is up more than 40 percent in 2018. The FBI reports 146 incidents in 2018, from 104 incidents the year before.

Now, the Oregon Attorney General tells KGW she's going to do something about it.

The examples are far too frequent. Police say Jeremy Christian killed Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche on the MAX train after spewing anti-Muslim threats at two black teenage girls wearing hijabs. A third person, Micah Fletcher was also stabbed, but survived.

Just last week, police arrested 39-year old Amber Rocco after she was caught on video wielding a knife and shouting racial slurs at a black couple and their 15-month old daughter in McMinnville.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says her "hate-crime task force" will hold public forums in Portland, Eugene, and Medford next week, to listen to anyone who's experienced hate-motivated behavior.

RELATED: OSU student gets 40 days in jail for hate crime

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: 'He's coming behind me with a knife': Man threatens Portland woman, arrested for hate crime

RELATED: Stabbing in NE Portland a hate crime, police say

“We need to sit back and listen very attentively and make sure that anyone who wants to come and talk to us, and they can do it anonymously, they can do it under a pseudonym, they can submit testimony if they prefer not to come in and actually present. But we want to hear from the community because this is a problem that is absolutely tragic and it is not right for Oregon, we can do better,” said Rosenblum.

Report a hate crime to the Oregon Department of Justice

The task force will make proposals to the 2019 legislature to strengthen Oregon’s hate crime laws.

The forums will be held next week. The first, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Portland at United Oregon, 700 N. Killingsworth Street.

Then Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Eugene at Harris Hall, 125 E. 8th Avenue.

And finally, Jan 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Medford at the Medford Public Library, 205 S. Central Avenue.

Rosenblum says she’s hoping the public will attend and share their experiences, “It is appalling that hate-motivated crimes are on the increase in Oregon; this reality requires us to act. At these listening sessions we hope to create a safe place for Oregonians to share their experiences as targets of discrimination and hate-motivated conduct.”